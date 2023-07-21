Hindustan Aeronautics shares gain after Argentina expresses intent to acquire LMU helicopters

The South American nation had earlier expressed interest in procuring the light combat aircraft Tejas for its Air Force.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. shares gained over a percent on Friday after the company announced that Argentina has expressed its intent to acquire light and medium utility (LMU) helicopters produced by the defence PSU.

HAL in an stock exchange filing stated that it has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the defence ministry of Argentina for productive cooperation and acquisition of LMU helicopters for the armed forces of the South American country.

The LoI was signed after the visit of Argentinian Defence Minister Jorge Taiana to the HAL facility in Bengaluru.

Argentina's defence minister and his team viewed the flying display of various HAL products at HAL Airport. The team also paid a visit to LCA, Helicopter Divisions and evinced keen interest in HAL products, the PSU said in the filing.

HAL chairman and managing director CB Ananthakrishnan and other senior officers briefed the Argentinian delegation on various activities of HAL.

According to reports, Argentina is likely to sign a Rs 8,675 crore deal with HAL for 15 Tejas Mark-1A and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachanda.

Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Egypt and the Philippines have also shown interest in buying Tejas.

HAL shares were trading 1.15 percent higher at Rs 3,881. The stock has gained over 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.