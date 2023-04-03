English
Hindustan Aeronautics registers highest ever revenue of Rs 26,500 crore in FY 2022-23

By Vahishta Unwalla  Apr 3, 2023 8:39:06 AM IST (Published)

Order book of the Company stood at around Rs. 82,000 Crores at the end of March 2023 after liquidation of the supplies during 2022-23 . During the year fresh contracts of around Rs.26,000 Crores were received.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) registers highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs. 26,500 Crores for the Financial Year 2022-23 as against Rs. 24,620 for the

previous financial year. The Company has recorded a revenue growth of 8 percent during the year as compared to the previous year 2021-22.

"Despite the challenges of supply chain disruptions due to geo-political situations, the Company could achieve the targeted growth in the top line. This was possible with the increased thrust on indigenization and with the available inventory," said Mr. C. B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL.
Order book of the Company stood at around Rs. 82,000 Crores at the
end of March 2023 after liquidation of the supplies during 2022-23 . During the year fresh contracts of around Rs.26,000 Crores were received which includes manufacturing contracts for 70 HTT -40, 6 Do-228 Aircraft and PSL V launch vehicles. In addition, on ROH front fresh order to the tune of Rs. 16,600 Crores was received during the year.
Also read: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers records highest turnover of Rs 2,550 crore in FY2022-23
The cash flow of the Company has improved substantially with payments of around Rs. 25,000 Crores received from the various Defence Customers during FY 2022-23.
During the year, the income tax refund of Rs. 1 ,798 Crores including interest of Rs. 542 Crores has been received consequent to the favorable decision of the IT AT. This will clear all the old outstanding tax litigation with the Income tax Department.
The stock closed the financial year 2022-23 with strong gains of 75 percent and is now flat on the first trading day of the new financial year 2023-24.
Also read: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics achieved a record turnover of Rs. 17,300 Crore
