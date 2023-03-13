Ministry of Defence signs Rs 667 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics for six Dornier-228 aircraft

The aircraft is ideally suited for short haul operations from semi-prepared/short runways of the North East and island chains of lndia.

Hindustan Aeronautics has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of six Dornier-228 aircraft to the Indian Airforce. The order is valued at Rs 667 crore.

The aircraft is used by the Indian Air Force for route transport role and communication duties. Subsequently, it has also been used for training of transport pilots of the IAF.

An upgraded fuel-efficient engine along with a five bladed composite propeller will be part of the upgraded aircraft, which will be supplied as part of this order.

Addition of these six aircraft will further bolster the operational capability of the IAF in the remote areas.

Hindustan Aeronautics had earlier entered into a deal with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines.

The defence public sector undertaking (PSU) also announced that it will be entering into a work share agreement for the joint development of the engine that will be used in India’s new indigenously developed helicopters.

HAL will also be responsible for the design, development, and production of some of the core engine components. The PSU recently showcased a 1/3rd scale model of the IMRH at the Aero India 2023 Show.

Earlier, HAL handed over an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the government of Mauritius ahead of schedule.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have opened 0.5 percent higher at Rs 2,862.30.