Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87 in London

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, eldest of four Hinduja brothers and Hinduja Group chairman, died in London on Wednesday, May 17. He was 87 years old.

"He was a visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK and his home country, India," the family said.

"A titan amongst his peers, S P Hinduja truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group’s founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart.

His loss has left a huge void as the brothers have always been four bodies and one soul. The Hinduja Family is in grief and sorrow at his demise. Our prayers to the Almighty to grant his soul eternal place at His Lotus Feet. Om Shanti, Om Shanti, Om Shanti," the family statement added.

The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly Rs 64 crore in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had however exonerated them. The Hinduja brothers were exonerated in 2005 due to a lack of evidence.

The brothers who have been intensely secretive about the size of their wealth, have been sparring in British courts over control of family assets. The Hinduja brothers, who run the Hinduja Group of companies, have an estimated fortune of 16 billion pounds, according to the '2020 Sunday Times Rich List.'

Their business conglomerate, based in Mumbai and headquartered in London, covers a wide range of sectors including automotive, hospitality, banking and healthcare.