Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87 in London

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, eldest of four Hinduja brothers and Hinduja Group chairman, died in London on Wednesday, May 17. He was 87 years old.

"He was a visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK and his home country, India," the family said.