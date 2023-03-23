Hindenburg accuses Jack Dorsey's Block of inflating user metrics, enabling insider fraud

Hindenburg said it has taken short positions in shares of Block Inc. whose shares sunk 20 percent after the report came out.

Hindenburg on Thursday accused Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's company Block of "frictionless" fraud that inflated user metrics, and enabled insiders to cash out over $1bn.

In a two year investigation, the US-based shortseller found that the “magic” behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics.

