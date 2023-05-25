Hindalco will take a ‘very close look’ at this PSU in case it comes up for divestment

Hindalco Q4 results: Following a robust operating profit in copper business, Hindalco MD Satish Pai was asked asked if the firm would be interested if NALCO and Hindustan Copper are up for divestment, he said it would certainly take a very good look at the latter.

Hindalco Industries is likely to consider investing in Hindustan Copper if the government plans to divest its stake in it, Managing Director (MD) Satish Pai signalled on May 25.

When asked if the firm would be interested if NALCO and Hindustan Copper are up for divestment, Pai told CNBC-TV18, “I think on Hindustan Copper, we will certainly be taking a very good look.”

Hindalco MD’s comment comes a day after his company posted the highest ever operating profit for its copper business for the January to March 2023 quarter, even as its overall EBITDA declined over 45 percent during the three month period, the company’s financial results showed on May 25.

In a statement the day before, he said, the firm’s record operating profit or EBITDA was on the back of robust market demand, stable operations and higher value-added product sales.

The metals manufacturing firm has also been able to bring down its net debt by nearly 18 percent in the March 2023 ended quarter, following working capital release at its US subsidiary Novellis.

Now that the debt is under counter, when asked if Hindalco could diversify and consider the likes of NMDC Steel as the government looks to divest, Pai said his firm will continue to focus on its core aluminum and copper businesses. "We will certainly take a look but not steel.”