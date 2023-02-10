Aditya Birla Group company, Hindalco Industries on Thursday reported a 63 percent decline year-on-year in profit after tax at Rs 1,362 crore, primarily due to macroeconomic and inflationary cost pressures. The company's revenue came at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent from the year-ago period, driven by higher volumes.

Satish Pai, MD of Hindalco, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, spoke about the company's performance in the third quarter and their expectations for the fourth quarter. According to Pai, coal costs declined 20 percent quarter-on-quarter in quarter three and they expect coal costs to dip even further by 10-15 percent in quarter four.

“Coal cost came down by about 20 percent sequentially and we are expecting that in quarter four you will see another 10-15 percent improvement,” he said.

This decrease in coal costs, along with higher prices for aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME), is expected to result in a sharp improvement in the upstream aluminium sector in quarter four. As a result, the EBITDA for upstream aluminium could reach $750-800 per metric ton in quarter four.

“The upstream business in India is going to see quite a sharp improvement in quarter four over quarter three,” he added.

Pai also discussed the copper sector, stating that the quarterly run rate for copper is expected to hover around Rs 450-500 crore.

Additionally, the EBITDA for Novelis is expected to improve to $400 per metric tonne in quarter four, with an even further improvement to $500 per metric ton in H2FY24.

Novelis reported an EBITDA of $341 million down 33 percent from the corresponding period a year ago, primarily due to lower shipments, higher inflationary pressures, less favourable metal benefits from recycling, unfavourable foreign exchange, partially offset by higher pricing, higher cost pass through to customers and a favourable product mix.

On February 9, 2023, shares of Hindalco closed at Rs 446, up 1.85 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The stock was down 3.13 percent in the last week and 8.91 percent in the past month.

