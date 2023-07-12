Hindalco Industries to sell Kalwa land to Birla Estates for Rs 595 crore

CNBC TV18
homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHindalco Industries to sell Kalwa land to Birla Estates for Rs 595 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 12, 2023 8:49:55 PM IST (Published)

Birla Estates Private Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries. Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd ended at Rs 424.70, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.035 percent on the BSE.

Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries Ltd on Wednesday, July 12, said the company is selling Kalwa land to Birla Estates Private Ltd for Rs 595 crore.

The company said in an exchange filing that “Rs 595 crore to be received in multiple tranches over a period of time and 1.5 percent of the sales revenue.”


Birla Estates Private Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd (CTIL).

