English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHindalco in focus after Novelis showcases better operating performance, reduces debt

Hindalco in focus after Novelis showcases better operating performance, reduces debt

Hindalco in focus after Novelis showcases better operating performance, reduces debt
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nigel D'Souza  May 11, 2023 8:33:41 AM IST (Updated)

Novelis' operational performance improved compared to the December quarter aided by better product mix, better prices, and improved spread.

Shares of Hindalco Ltd. will be in focus today after the company's overseas subsidiary Novelis reported results that showed improvement on the operational front on a sequential basis.

The management of Novelis also expects to see steady improvement in performance for financial year 2024.
For the March quarter, net sales for Novelis stood at $4.39 billion, compared to $4.84 billion during the same period last year. Shipments also declined 5.2 percent year-on-year to 9,36,000 KT, from 9,87,000 KT.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X