Hindalco in focus after Novelis showcases better operating performance, reduces debt

Novelis' operational performance improved compared to the December quarter aided by better product mix, better prices, and improved spread.

Shares of Hindalco Ltd. will be in focus today after the company's overseas subsidiary Novelis reported results that showed improvement on the operational front on a sequential basis.

The management of Novelis also expects to see steady improvement in performance for financial year 2024.

For the March quarter, net sales for Novelis stood at $4.39 billion, compared to $4.84 billion during the same period last year. Shipments also declined 5.2 percent year-on-year to 9,36,000 KT, from 9,87,000 KT.