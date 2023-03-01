Home textiles manufacturer Himatsingka Seide to raise $12.5 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

De-leveraging and improving working capital cycles continue to be central to Himatsingka's operating strategy going forward.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd, a company primarily engaged in the manufacturing of home textiles, on Wednesday said that it was set to raise $12.5 million (around Rs 103 crore) through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that it has executed an agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) for subscription to the FCCBs to be issued by them aggregating to $12.5 million. Notably, IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries.

Himatsingka further said that IFC has an option to convert the FCCBs at a conversion price of Rs 165 per equity share as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement.

A Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) is a type of convertible bond issued in a currency different than the issuer's domestic currency. The convertible bond is a mix between a debt and equity instruments. It acts like a bond by making regular coupon and principal payments, but these bonds also give the bondholder the option to convert the bond into stock.

After the announcement, shares of Himatsingka rose as much as 3.4 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 78.57 on BSE on Wednesday.

For the December quarter, the company's revenue declined 5 percent from last year while operating profit remained flat. However, net profit fell over 90 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.2 crore from Rs 27 crore during the same period last year.

The company had said that its operating performance clocked improved sequentially on the back of improved capacity utilisation, reducing raw material prices, softening energy costs and the continued easing of supply chain networks and costs.

At the time of earnings announcement, the company’s managing director and group CEO Shrikant Himatsingka had said, “We remain focused on enhancing our capacity utilisation levels, price optimisation initiatives and enhancing market share across key regions and channels we operate in. In addition, de-leveraging and improving working capital cycles continue to be central to our operating strategy going forward.”

Shares of Himatsingka Seide are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 78.20.