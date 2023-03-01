Home textiles manufacturer Himatsingka Seide to raise $12.5 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

De-leveraging and improving working capital cycles continue to be central to Himatsingka's operating strategy going forward.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd, a company primarily engaged in the manufacturing of home textiles, on Wednesday said that it was set to raise $12.5 million (around Rs 103 crore) through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that it has executed an agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) for subscription to the FCCBs to be issued by them aggregating to $12.5 million. Notably, IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries.
Himatsingka further said that IFC has an option to convert the FCCBs at a conversion price of Rs 165 per equity share as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement.
After the announcement, shares of Himatsingka rose as much as 3.4 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 78.57 on BSE on Wednesday.
The company had said that its operating performance clocked improved sequentially on the back of improved capacity utilisation, reducing raw material prices, softening energy costs and the continued easing of supply chain networks and costs.
At the time of earnings announcement, the company’s managing director and group CEO Shrikant Himatsingka had said, “We remain focused on enhancing our capacity utilisation levels, price optimisation initiatives and enhancing market share across key regions and channels we operate in. In addition, de-leveraging and improving working capital cycles continue to be central to our operating strategy going forward.”
Shares of Himatsingka Seide are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 78.20.