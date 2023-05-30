Hikal shares end higher after better product mix aid 74% jump in Q4 profit

Hikal's operating profit margin (OPM) advanced to 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 12.2 percent in the year-ago period.

Shares of Hikal Ltd. ended 8.5 percent higher on Tuesday after the company reported a 74 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 36 crore for the March quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21 crore during the same period last year.

For the January-March period, the company's revenue increased by 9 percent to Rs 545 crore, as against the revenue of Rs 502 crore during the year-ago quarter.

Hikal’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA of Rs 90 crore in the quarter under review stood 48 percent higher year-on-year compared to Rs 61 crore last March.

Hikal’s pharmaceutical business' revenue remained flat at Rs 309 crore, compared to Rs 308 crore last year. On a sequential basis, revenue for this business increased by 5.8 percent. EBIT for this business increased by 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 36 crore.

On the other hand, Hikal's crop protection business saw growth of 21.6 percent from last March to Rs 236 crore, while EBIT jumped by more than 2.5 times to Rs 31 crore.

The company said that it received enhanced traction from existing as well as new customers in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business and an improvement in product mix.