Hikal shares end higher after better product mix aid 74% jump in Q4 profit

Hikal's operating profit margin (OPM) advanced to 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 12.2 percent in the year-ago period.
For the January-March period, the company's revenue increased by 9 percent to Rs 545 crore, as against the revenue of Rs 502 crore during the year-ago quarter.
Hikal’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA of Rs 90 crore in the quarter under review stood 48 percent higher year-on-year compared to Rs 61 crore last March.
The company’s operating profit margin (OPM) advanced to 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 12.2 percent in the year-ago period.
Hikal’s pharmaceutical business' revenue remained flat at Rs 309 crore, compared to Rs 308 crore last year. On a sequential basis, revenue for this business increased by 5.8 percent. EBIT for this business increased by 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 36 crore.
The company said that it received enhanced traction from existing as well as new customers in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business and an improvement in product mix.
Shares of Hikal ended 8.58 percent higher at Rs 307.55.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023
May 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index
May 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read