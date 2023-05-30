Hikal shares end higher after better product mix aid 74% jump in Q4 profit

2 Min(s) Read
Hikal's operating profit margin (OPM) advanced to 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 12.2 percent in the year-ago period.
Shares of Hikal Ltd. ended 8.5 percent higher on Tuesday after the company reported a 74 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 36 crore for the March quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21 crore during the same period last year.
For the January-March period, the company's revenue increased by 9 percent to Rs 545 crore, as against the revenue of Rs 502 crore during the year-ago quarter.
Hikal’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA of Rs 90 crore in the quarter under review stood 48 percent higher year-on-year compared to Rs 61 crore last March.