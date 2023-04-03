Hi-Tech Pipes records sales in March quarter, FY23 and increases share of value-added products

For full fiscal 2022-23, the company’s sales volume grew 28 percent to 3,54,032 tonnes compared with 2,76,600 tonnes during financial year 2022.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd, a leading steel processing company, on Monday announced that it has recorded its highest-ever sales volume for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The company said that sales volume for the fourth quarter stood at 1,07,237 tonnes, a growth of 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 18 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

For full fiscal 2022-23, the company’s sales volume grew 28 percent to 3,54,032 tonnes compared with 2,76,600 tonnes during financial year 2022.

The company said that sales were supported by continuous focus on adding value-added products to its portfolio. The share of value-added products in Hi-Tech Pipes’ total sales has increased to 28.2 percent from 24.7 percent in financial year 2022.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Hi-Tech Pipes chairman and managing director Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “To cater to impending demand, we are continually setting up new manufacturing facilities at the strategic locations and enhancing manufacturing capabilities while also introducing new value-added products and diversifying into various product categories to strengthen our presence across the nation,” he added.

Hi-Tech Pipes has a strong presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils and strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures, GP/GC Sheets, color-coated coils and a variety of other galvanised products.

The company’s manufacturing facilities are located at Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), Sanand (Gujarat), Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), and Khopoli (Maharashtra), with an installed capacity of 5,80,000 tonnes per annum, on a consolidated basis.

Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes are trading 1.9 percent lower at Rs 78.30. The stock is down 8.7 percent so far this year.