HGS Healthcare rebrands as Sagility, aims to be $1 billion company by 2026

By PTI

Healthcare technology company HGS Healthcare has rebranded itself as Sagility and targets to become a USD 1 billion firm in terms of revenue by 2026, a top official of the company has said. The company closed 2021-22 with a revenue of USD 460 million.

"From tonight, Sagility will be the go-forward name for us and we will sunset the HGS Healthcare brand name. We ended the financial year with USD 460 million in revenue and the goal is to try and be a billion-dollar company by 2026," Sagility Group CEO Ramesh Gopalan said.

The Hinduja Global Solutions' healthcare unit started operations in 2000 and it was acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia for about USD 1.2 billion in August last year.

The company, now based out of Colorado has more than 25,000 employees across 5 countries - India, the Philippines, Jamaica, Colombia and the US.

"Right now, we have a very strong presence in the large category of customers, large health insurances. Going forward we will continue to focus on the large ones but we will also expand aggressively in the mid-market space," Gopalan said.

He said the company will open new centres especially in tier 2 and small towns and plans to add 3,000 individuals to its employee base globally by the end of 2022. The company has around 45 per cent workforce in India.

Gopalan said the company continues to operate in hybrid mode after the pandemic and has not resumed work-from-office at 100 percent level in most locations. He said the company will also look at acquiring new firms in next 12-18 months to build internal capabilities.