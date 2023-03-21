Breaking News
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
HG Infra Engineering emerges as lowest bidder for railway project worth Rs 677 crore in Kanpur

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 21, 2023 5:08:22 PM IST (Published)

HG Infra made a bid of Rs 655.09 crore for the project, while the North Central Railway’s estimated cost of the project was Rs 677.31 crore, the company stated.

Construction engineering company HG Infra Engineering on Tuesday said it has been declared as the lowest bidder for a project by the North Central Railway in Kanpur.

HG Infra made a bid of Rs 655.09 crore for the project, while the North Central Railway’s estimated cost of the project was Rs 677.31 crore, the company stated.
“We are pleased to inform you that HG Infra Engineering Limited has been declared as L-I bidder by DYCE-C-CNB-ENGINEERING/North Central Railway,” the company said in an exchange filing.
Under the terms of the contract, the construction company will be responsible for the re-development of the Kanpur Central Railway station on the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode in UP.
Last week, HG Infra said it was declared as the lowest bidder for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 998.36 crore.
HG Infra Engineering's shares ended nearly 1 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 757.20 apiece.
Also Read: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags order worth Rs 2,100 crore from NTPC REL
