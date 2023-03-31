HG Infra Engineering bags NHAI project worth Rs 999 crore

According to the terms of contract, HG Infra Engineering will be responsible for the construction of 6-lane construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway.
Construction engineering company, HG Infra Engineering, on Friday said that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA ) for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 998.4 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
According to the terms of contract, HG Infra Engineering will be responsible for the construction of 6-lane construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Deoria village to Donoreshan village from km 253.000 to km 288.600 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (Package-10).
The bid offered by HG Infra Engineering was Rs 1,303.11 crore while NHAI’s estimated cost of the project was Rs 998.36 crore.
The construction period allotted to the company is 730 days, or approximately 2 years.
Last week, HG Infra emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project of Rs 677 crore.
In January, the construction company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for a project worth Rs 399 crore.
Stocks of HG Infra Engineering settled at Rs 782.70 per share, up over 1.4%, when the market closed on the last day of Fiscal Year 2022-23.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!