HG Infra Engineering bags NHAI project worth Rs 999 crore

According to the terms of contract, HG Infra Engineering will be responsible for the construction of 6-lane construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway.

Construction engineering company, HG Infra Engineering, on Friday said that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA ) for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 998.4 crore.

According to the terms of contract, HG Infra Engineering will be responsible for the construction of 6-lane construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Deoria village to Donoreshan village from km 253.000 to km 288.600 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (Package-10).

The bid offered by HG Infra Engineering was Rs 1,303.11 crore while NHAI’s estimated cost of the project was Rs 998.36 crore.

The construction period allotted to the company is 730 days, or approximately 2 years.

Last week, HG Infra emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project of Rs 677 crore.

In January, the construction company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for a project worth Rs 399 crore.

Stocks of HG Infra Engineering settled at Rs 782.70 per share, up over 1.4%, when the market closed on the last day of Fiscal Year 2022-23.