HG Infra emerges as lowest bidder for Hybrid Annuity Mode Project worth Rs 764 crore

The bid project cost was at Rs 925.1 crore while the NHAI estimated the project cost at Rs 764 crore. The bid pertains to construction of 6lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway, the company stated.

Construction engineering company HG Infra on Wednesday said that the company has been declared as lowest bidder for a project of Rs 764 crore by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Hybrid Annuity Mode Project (HAM).

In its stock exchange filling the company informed that the bid project cost was at Rs 925.1 crore while the NHAI estimated the project cost at Rs 764 crore. The bid pertains to construction of 6lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway. HG Infra aims to execute the project in 730 days.

Also Read: HG Infra Engineering emerges as lowest bidder for railway project worth Rs 677 crore in Kanpur

On March 21, the construction engineering company was declared as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 677.3 crore by the North Central Railway in Kanpur. Prior to this, HG Infra was declared as the lowest bidder for a NHAI project worth Rs 998.36 crore.

The shares of HG Infra ended 0.6 percent higher at Rs 773.8 on Wednesday.