Zee is 'set' to repay IndusInd $10 million to wrap Sony deal
HG Infra declared lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 998.36 crore

HG Infra declared lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 998.36 crore

HG Infra declared lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 998.36 crore
By Jitesh Jha  Mar 16, 2023 1:57:20 PM IST (Published)

Construction engineering company in a regulatory filing at exchanges said, “H.G. Infra Engineering Limited has been declared as L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project”.

HG Infra Engineering on Thursday announced that it has been declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for National Highways Authority of India project worth Rs 998.36 crore. Under the project the company will have to construct a six lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Deoria village to Donoreshan village under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on HAM (PKG 10). The company will be constructing 35.60 kilometre of the highway in the area within 730 days.

The shares of HG Infra Engineering was trading 1.04 percent lower at Rs 791.85 per share at 1:11 pm on the National Stock Exchange.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog 
