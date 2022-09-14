    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    HFCL wins Rs 447.8-crore advance purchase orders from BSNL, RailTel

    Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL Ltd on Wednesday (September 14) said it has bagged two advance purchase orders amounting to Rs 447.81 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RailTel).

    The BSNL order consists of supply, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of CUPS BNG (Control Plane User Plane Separation Broadband Network Gateway) and associated subscriber policy manager and authentication platform on a turnkey basis.

    The RailTel order is for supply, installation, testing, commissioning, integration with existing infrastructure, operation, and maintenance of IP-based video surveillance system (VSS) in 180 railway stations under the western region of RailTel for and on behalf of Indian Railways.

    HFCL is a technology company that makes high-end transmission and access equipment, as well as optical fibre and optical fibre cables (OFC). It specialises in establishing modern communication networks for telecom service providers, railroads, and the military.

    The company reported a 41.76 percent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 53.1 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The consolidated revenue declined 12.92 percent to Rs 1,051 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,207 crore during the year-ago quarter.

    Shares of HFCL Ltd ended at Rs 79.10, up by Rs 2.30, or 2.99 percent on the BSE.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
