HFCL shares suffer their worst fall in over a month as margin plunges

HFCL shares plunged on Monday after the fibre optic cable maker reported a 41.8 percent fall in quarterly net profit. The HFCL stock fell as much as 8.7 percent to Rs 62.4 apiece on BSE during the session before settling at Rs 63.2 apiece for the day — its worst single-day fall since June 20, 2022.

Analysts said the company's quarterly performance disappointed the Street .

After market hours on Friday, HFCL reported a net profit of Rs 51.1 crore for the April-June period, as against Rs 87.8 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue dropped 12.9 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,051 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

HFCL said a spillover of service billing followed by non-availability of required infrastructure and a sustained shortage of semiconductors impacted its performance.

The company took a big hit on the margin front.

Its margin came in at 10.45 percent for the three months, down 497 basis points compared with the year-ago period.

"Despite macroeconomic challenges and supply chain disruptions in the past six months, HFCL delivered a steady financial performance with a jump of 167 percent in export revenue," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL.