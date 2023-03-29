HFCL bags Gujarat Metro Rail order worth Rs 282 crore

The order is for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I.

HFCL Limited announced today that it has bagged an order worth Rs 282 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited. Under the contract, the company will be setting up telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I of GMRC.

The order is for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I. The company will have to execute the work within ninety weeks from the date of contract. Thereafter, it will have to provide warranty support for one hundred ten weeks.