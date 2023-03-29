HFCL bags Gujarat Metro Rail order worth Rs 282 crore

The order is for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I.
HFCL Limited announced today that it has bagged an order worth Rs 282 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited. Under the contract, the company will be setting up telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I of GMRC.
The order is for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I. The company will have to execute the work within ninety weeks from the date of contract. Thereafter, it will have to provide warranty support for one hundred ten weeks.
Earlier on March 9, 2023, HFCL announced its collaboration with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solutions for enterprises. As per the collaboration, the company will create converged private 5G solutions that harness new-age technologies of IoT, Cloud, Edge Computing, AI and Analytics to transform industry verticals that include manufacturing, retail & warehouse, mining, education, defence, railways, smart city, etc.
