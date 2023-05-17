Hester Biosciences declared its third dividend in as many years - Do you own shares?

For the full year, the company's net profit declined by 29 percent compared to financial year 2022.

Hester Biosciences declared a dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year 2023. The company has been consistently declaring dividends for shareholders since the last decade.

However, the dividend amount is lower than that declared in financial year 2022 and 2021, during which the company had declared dividend of Rs 10 each.

With this, the company has declared dividends of nearly Rs 30 over the last three years. Record date for the same would be determined at a later date.

Alongside the dividend, the company also announced its earnings for the March quarter.

Hester Biosciences reported a 37 percent drop in its net profit to Rs 5.7 crore, compared to Rs 9 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased by 19 percent last year.

The company's animal health segment saw revenue grow by 44 percent year-on-year. However, the poultry business, which contributes a major share to the topline, declined by 8 percent.

Shares of Hester Biosciences ended 6 percent lower at Rs 1,724. The stock has turned negative for the year after today's drop, down 4 percent year-to-date.