Hester Biosciences declared its third dividend in as many years Do you own shares?

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 4:15:45 PM IST (Updated)

For the full year, the company's net profit declined by 29 percent compared to financial year 2022.

Hester Biosciences declared a dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year 2023. The company has been consistently declaring dividends for shareholders since the last decade.

However, the dividend amount is lower than that declared in financial year 2022 and 2021, during which the company had declared dividend of Rs 10 each.
With this, the company has declared dividends of nearly Rs 30 over the last three years. Record date for the same would be determined at a later date.
