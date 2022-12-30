Homebusiness newscompanies news

Hershey's sued in US over dark chocolate containing heavy metals

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Dec 30, 2022 8:19:15 AM IST (Published)

In the lawsuit filed by one Christopher Lazazzaro, he said would not have purchased Hershey’s products if the company had disclosed the amount of heavy metals used in its product.

The Hershey Company, commonly known as Hershey's, has been sued by a New York-based consumer over an accusation of selling dark chocolate containing harmful levels of lead and cadmium. In the lawsuit filed by one Christopher Lazazzaro, he said would not have purchased Hershey’s products if the company had disclosed the amount of heavy metals used in its product.

With inputs from agencies.
