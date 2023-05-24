Hershey India's Geetika Mehta optimistic about booming business despite temporary economic bump

Mehta believes that the current economic challenges are just a temporary setback, and the company's overall ambition for the India business remains unwavering.

Hershey India Managing Director Geetika Mehta expressed her optimism about the company's booming business despite a temporary economic bump on the India shining road.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 24, Mehta revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of home baking among consumers had greatly benefited Hershey India, with people sharing delightful pictures of their creations on social media.

"We have seen consumers — and this is all Nielsen data — downgrading to smaller pack sizes for example, or in pulse categories, some of the sheen coming off them. During COVID frankly, everybody had become home bakers and everybody was posting these lovely pictures which was great for a business like ours."

However, as people return to their daily routines, the time for indulging in such activities has decreased, she noted.

"And now with everybody getting back to work, where is the time to do baking and kind of prettying up your pictures before posting them."

Mehta emphasised that although there has been a slight decline in demand for certain categories, Hershey India continues to experience high double-digit growth across all the segments it operates in.

"So I think going forward, the optimism remains, I think it's just a bit of a temporary bump and that's how we are looking at it. But our overall kind of ambition around the India business continues unabated," she said.

As the number three player in the premium chocolate category, Hershey India has made significant strides since its national launch in 2020, just before the pandemic struck. Premium chocolates have become the company's largest category, driving its growth.

Mehta also highlighted the importance of further expanding in this segment while also focusing on other areas of the business such as spreads, syrups, milkshakes, and the emerging trend of health-conscious products under the brand SoFit.