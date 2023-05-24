Hershey India's Geetika Mehta optimistic about booming business despite temporary economic bump

Mehta believes that the current economic challenges are just a temporary setback, and the company's overall ambition for the India business remains unwavering.

Hershey India Managing Director Geetika Mehta expressed her optimism about the company's booming business despite a temporary economic bump on the India shining road.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 24, Mehta revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of home baking among consumers had greatly benefited Hershey India, with people sharing delightful pictures of their creations on social media.