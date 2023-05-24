English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHershey India's Geetika Mehta optimistic about booming business despite temporary economic bump

Hershey India's Geetika Mehta optimistic about booming business despite temporary economic bump

Hershey India's Geetika Mehta optimistic about booming business despite temporary economic bump
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  May 24, 2023 9:38:35 PM IST (Published)

Mehta believes that the current economic challenges are just a temporary setback, and the company's overall ambition for the India business remains unwavering.

Live Tv

Loading...

Hershey India Managing Director Geetika Mehta expressed her optimism about the company's booming business despite a temporary economic bump on the India shining road.
Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 24, Mehta revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of home baking among consumers had greatly benefited Hershey India, with people sharing delightful pictures of their creations on social media.
"We have seen consumers — and this is all Nielsen data — downgrading to smaller pack sizes for example, or in pulse categories, some of the sheen coming off them. During COVID frankly, everybody had become home bakers and everybody was posting these lovely pictures which was great for a business like ours."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X