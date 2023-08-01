ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, PMLA case registered: Exclusive

Sources further said that a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case has been registered against Munjal.

The Enforcement Directorate has raided Hero Motocorp's chairman Pawan Munjal's residence, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The ED took cognisance of the Department of Revenue Intelligence case, according to sources, who added that the DRI had caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with undeclared foreign currency at the airport.

On June 17, Hero MotoCorp informed the exchanges that it has received a communication from the Ministry seeking certain information from the company and that it will provide the information as sought.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp have given up all the gains and are trading 2.5 percent lower.

