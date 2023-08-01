ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, PMLA case registered: Exclusive

1 Min Read
Sources further said that a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case has been registered against Munjal.
The Enforcement Directorate has raided Hero Motocorp's chairman Pawan Munjal's residence, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp have given up all the gains and are trading 2.5 percent lower.
This is a developing story.
