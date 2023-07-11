BofA Securities downgrades Hero MotoCorp to ‘underperform’, says recent rally prices in optimism

Shares of Hero MotoCorp have underperformed its two-wheeler peers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor on a year-to-date basis.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday after global brokerage firm BofA Securities downgraded the stock amid rising competition from peers.

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hero to ‘underperform’ with a price target of Rs 3,250 per share. The revised price target implies an upside potential of 4 percent from Monday's closing.

The brokerage said that the recent stock price rally seen in Hero MotoCorp captures the optimism among investors due to the change in the company’s chief executive officer (CEO).

To recall, Niranjan Gupta was appointed the company’s new CEO effective May 1, 2023. Since then, the Hero MotoCorp stock has seen an uptick of more than 21 percent till date.

BofA Securities said that the current valuation at 17 times 1-year forward earnings are “not cheap anymore” factoring the risk to market share. It added that the risk-reward ratio is rather decent in rival Eicher Motors Ltd.

The brokerage firm highlighted that rising competition in entry-executive bikes and new-age companies in the electric vehicle (EV) segment pose risk to Hero MotoCorp.

While Hero MotoCorp is up over 13 percent year-to-date, Bajaj Auto is up 36 percent and TVS Motor is up 24 percent.

In fact, shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd were trading at new highs on Tuesday after the new Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X closed in on 13,000 bookings in less than 5 days of the launch in India.