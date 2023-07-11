BofA Securities downgrades Hero MotoCorp to ‘underperform’, says recent rally prices in optimism

Shares of Hero MotoCorp have underperformed its two-wheeler peers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor on a year-to-date basis.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday after global brokerage firm BofA Securities downgraded the stock amid rising competition from peers.

Live TV

Loading...

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hero to ‘underperform’ with a price target of Rs 3,250 per share. The revised price target implies an upside potential of 4 percent from Monday's closing.