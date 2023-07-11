CNBC TV18
BofA Securities downgrades Hero MotoCorp to ‘underperform’, says recent rally prices in optimism
By Sonia Shenoy  Jul 11, 2023 2:20:46 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Hero MotoCorp have underperformed its two-wheeler peers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor on a year-to-date basis.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday after global brokerage firm BofA Securities downgraded the stock amid rising competition from peers.

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hero to ‘underperform’ with a price target of Rs 3,250 per share. The revised price target implies an upside potential of 4 percent from Monday's closing.


The brokerage said that the recent stock price rally seen in Hero MotoCorp captures the optimism among investors due to the change in the company’s chief executive officer (CEO).

