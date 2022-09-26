Hero MotoCorp sets Diwali mood with Hero GIFT — retail benefits, finance schemes and more

Mini
Shares of Hero Motocorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,719.85, down by Rs 43.10, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.
To brighten the festive season for its customers, the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday, September 26, said the company has launched the Hero GIFT (Grand Indian Festival of Trust) programme.
The initiative includes exciting model refreshes, retail benefits, a slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers, and much more. The Hero GIFT programme builds on the trust factor that Brand Hero enjoys among the customers.
The festive campaign will feature exciting model refreshes of Hero MotoCorp's iconic products, including Hero Splendor+ in Silver Nexus Blue and Hero Glamour in stunning Canvas Red.
In addition, the customers will also get to take home HF Deluxe in festive Gold stripes and Pleasure+ XTEC in Pole Star Blue. The festive portfolio will also include the eye-catching Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition for tech-savvy customers.
As a part of this promotion, the company is also offering insurance benefits, easy financing schemes such as buy now pay later, low down payment, cash EMI, five-year standard warranty, and cash benefits on various products.
Customers can also apply for an Aadhaar-based loan application Suvidha Scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar Card to be eligible for vehicle financing.
Hero scooters will come with the Super-6 Dhamaka package, offering benefits up to Rs 13,500. These benefits include a year-long insurance benefit, two-year free maintenance, Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, Rs 4,000 GoodLife Gift vouchers, five-year warranty, and six-month EMI offers with zero percent interest.
The Grand Indian Festival of Trust adds even more value by offering a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the Hero Premium Range. Customers can also get a chance to participate in a workshop with India’s face of motorsports, C.S. Santosh.
Adding to the celebratory mood, Hero MotoCorp is also bringing on board the Indian superstar Ram Charan as the official brand ambassador for the stylish 125cc Glamour XTEC.
Commenting on the initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, said the company is hopeful that the Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement.