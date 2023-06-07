Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta

Hero MotoCorp recently announced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and ten percent of the company's staff have exited the company with a VRS package.

Every company undergoes a change and it was the right time for Hero MotoCorp to make that change, that's how Niranjan Gupta, the new CEO of Hero MotoCorp, explained his boss and Chairman Pawan Munjal's decision to step aside as CEO.

"The board expects me and the company to change the gears and that is exactly what I will do. We will build on the strength of the brand, our distribution network and the trust of customers to expand the pie in our core strengths and win in new segments. The expectation is to have a direction which is more in speed with outcomes and results," he said in an interview with CNBC TV18.