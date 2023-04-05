Hero MotoCorp launches VRS to become 'future-ready'

Applicable to all staff members, the VRS offers a generous package that includes a one-time lump sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of the company car, relocation assistance, career support etc. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,431.90, down by Rs 0.65, or 0.027 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday, April 5, said it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its staff.

Hero MotoCorp said it expects the VRS to improve efficiency within the company through a lean and more productive organisation.

"The VRS has been designed in line with the vision to make the organization agile and ‘future-ready’, consolidating roles and reducing layers to increase empowerment and agility," the company said in an exchange filing.

Applicable to all staff members, the VRS offers a generous package that includes — among other benefits — a one-time lump sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of the company car, relocation assistance, career support, etc, it said.

The general consumer sentiment is improving, as reflected in the sales performance in March. The constructive policies of the government and the social sector reforms have given a further boost to the demand scenario and the two-wheeler industry expects these factors to contribute towards a double-digit growth in this financial year, it added.

Last week, Hero MotoCorp reported a 15 percent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales last month were at 5,02,730 units as against 4,15,764 units in March 2022, a growth of 21 percent.

Exports were, however, lower at 16,612 units as against 34,390 units in the year-ago month. In 2022-23, the company sold 53,28,546 units as against 49,44,150 units in 2021-22, up 8 percent.

Domestic sales in FY23 stood at 51,55,793 units as compared to 46,43,526 units in FY22, a growth of 11 percent. Exports were lower at 1,72,753 units as compared to 3,00,624 units in FY22.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,431.90, down by Rs 0.65, or 0.027 percent on the BSE.