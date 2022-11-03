Hero MotoCorp Earnings Preview: Sluggish volumes likely to keep earnings muted

Mini
Hero Moto's volumes have remained under pressure due to slower recovery in the rural markets.
Recommended ArticlesView All
High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24
IST5 Min(s) Read
Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment
IST4 Min(s) Read
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is likely to report a subdued September quarter performance as volumes at India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer remain under pressure.
The company will report results on Thursday, October 3.
According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue is likely to grow in the low-single-digits. Other operating parameters like EBITDA, net profit and the company's margin are likely to decline on a year-on-year basis.
Although the company's operating margin may decline on a year-on-year basis, it is expected to improve in comparison to the June quarter driven by price hikes and operating leverage.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 makes Street nervous, brokerages say cheaper e-scooters must to dent rivals
Hero Moto's volumes have remained under pressure due to slower recovery in the rural markets. The company has sold less than five lakh units for four straight months.
Total volumes during the September quarter are down 0.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Price hikes taken during the quarter are likely to result in the Average Selling Price rising 3 percent compared to the June quarter.
The company had revised the prices of its models by up to Rs 1,000 on September 22 to partially offset the cost inflation impact. Quantum of the hikes would vary depending on the model and the market.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp are up 6 percent this year but are down 10 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 2,938.60.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!