Hero MotoCorp Earnings Preview: Sluggish volumes likely to keep earnings muted

Mini Hero Moto's volumes have remained under pressure due to slower recovery in the rural markets.

Buy / Sell Hero Motocorp share TRADE

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is likely to report a subdued September quarter performance as volumes at India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer remain under pressure.

The company will report results on Thursday, October 3.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue is likely to grow in the low-single-digits. Other operating parameters like EBITDA, net profit and the company's margin are likely to decline on a year-on-year basis.

Although the company's operating margin may decline on a year-on-year basis, it is expected to improve in comparison to the June quarter driven by price hikes and operating leverage.

Hero Moto's volumes have remained under pressure due to slower recovery in the rural markets. The company has sold less than five lakh units for four straight months.

Total volumes during the September quarter are down 0.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Price hikes taken during the quarter are likely to result in the Average Selling Price rising 3 percent compared to the June quarter.

The company had revised the prices of its models by up to Rs 1,000 on September 22 to partially offset the cost inflation impact. Quantum of the hikes would vary depending on the model and the market.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp are up 6 percent this year but are down 10 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 2,938.60.