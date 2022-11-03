Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Hero MotoCorp Earnings Preview: Sluggish volumes likely to keep earnings muted

    Hero MotoCorp Earnings Preview: Sluggish volumes likely to keep earnings muted

    Hero MotoCorp Earnings Preview: Sluggish volumes likely to keep earnings muted
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Hero Moto's volumes have remained under pressure due to slower recovery in the rural markets.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Hero Motocorp share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is likely to report a subdued September quarter performance as volumes at India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer remain under pressure.
    The company will report results on Thursday, October 3.
    According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue is likely to grow in the low-single-digits. Other operating parameters like EBITDA, net profit and the company's margin are likely to decline on a year-on-year basis.
    Although the company's operating margin may decline on a year-on-year basis, it is expected to improve in comparison to the June quarter driven by price hikes and operating leverage.
    Also Read: Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 makes Street nervous, brokerages say cheaper e-scooters must to dent rivals
    Hero Moto's volumes have remained under pressure due to slower recovery in the rural markets. The company has sold less than five lakh units for four straight months.
    Total volumes during the September quarter are down 0.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Price hikes taken during the quarter are likely to result in the Average Selling Price rising 3 percent compared to the June quarter.
    The company had revised the prices of its models by up to Rs 1,000 on September 22 to partially offset the cost inflation impact. Quantum of the hikes would vary depending on the model and the market.
    Shares of Hero MotoCorp are up 6 percent this year but are down 10 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 2,938.60.
    Also Read: Navratras to Bhai Dooj 2022: Hero MotoCorp sales zoom 20% this festive season
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Hero MotoCorp

    Previous Article

    HPCL Earnings Preview: One-time grant may cushion losses for now

    Next Article

    HDFC Earnings Preview: Dividend income may drive profit, NIMs likely to increase

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng