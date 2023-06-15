Hero Moto is now under investigation by the Indian government, say sources

Earlier the income tax department in March last year collected evidences that revealed that Hero MotoCorp has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditures and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore.
The Ministry of of Corporate Affairs has initiated investigation against Hero Moto Corp, sources told CNBC-TV18. The Directorate General investigation under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs takes cognizance of Income Tax investigations to initiate action.
MCA has issued investigation orders u/s 210 (1) (c) and 216 of Companies Act.
Meanwhile Hero MotoCorp has told CNBC-TV18 that they have not received any communication with this regard and hence cannot comment on the contents of the queries. The copy will be updated with the comments.
Earlier the income tax department in March last year collected evidences that revealed that Hero MotoCorp has booked bogus purchases, made huge unaccounted cash expenditures and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore.
The department has also found over Rs 100-crore cash transactions for a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, Delhi, according to reports. Here’s what’s known so far: Search and Seizure Operations
During March 23-26, the department carried out a search and seizure operation on various premises of Hero Motocorp as part of a tax evasion investigation. The raids were also conducted on offices and residential properties of the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal.
First Published: Jun 15, 2023 3:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Multi-currency global banking—know what it is and how will it transform cross-border transactions
Jun 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbs to a record high
Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What does it mean to be a developing economy and is China one
Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read