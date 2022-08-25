Hero Electric partners with Jio-BP for 2-wheeler EV charging, battery swapping solutions

By CNBCTV18.com

Hero Electric announced a partnership with Jio-bp on Thursday to charge electric two-wheelers. According to the agreement, Hero Electric customers will have access to Jio's extensive bp charging and swapping network, which is also available to other cars, as per a statement from the electric two-wheeler company.

The companies will offer the best of their worldwide understanding in electrification to the Indian market, the statement added.

The EV charging and exchanging stations will operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse. Customers may use the Jio-bp pulse app to locate local charging stations and power their electric vehicles.

Additionally, Jio-bp is developing an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain, with the goal of becoming one of India's major EV networks.

Hero Electric has a manufacturing facility in Ludhiana from where it manufactures a variety of electric scooters for a wide range of consumers.