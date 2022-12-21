Here is why shares of DLF are on the radar

Shares of DLF has been seeing an interesting trend, DLF shares are trading at Rs 380, down 2.29 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

On June 20, 2022 the stock touched a down point at Rs 294 and then on October 17, 2022 the stock touched Rs 351 and then yesterday the stock ended at Rs 389 and this is why the stock is in radar.

The levels around Rs 380 become crucial if this is held like in the past maybe it can give a bounce and if this level is broken then the stock can open downside.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com said that the stock can give a bounce back but can eventually come down again and break below the current level.

In the past five days the stock has declined over 7 percent and in the one month the stock has gone down by 4.28 percent.

Earlier this month Mitessh Thakkar had given shares of DLF a buy for a target of Rs 415 with a stop loss at Rs 395.

