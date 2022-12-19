Homebusiness newscompanies news

Here is why ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is on the radar

business | IST

Here is why ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is on the radar

By Prashant Nair  Dec 19, 2022 12:53 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Market Lazer | ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) which is the sum of the initial premium on new annual-premium policies, plus one-tenth of premiums on new single-premium policies has been more volatile than peers due to higher share of Unit Linked Insurance Plans.


Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have come to an interesting level. The stock closed at Rs 444.3 on Friday last week and is now up by 0.37 percent from the previous level on the BSE.
In terms of downtrends, in March 2021 the stock went below the point of Rs 444.3 and in March 2022 too the stock went below the price and then saw a decent rebound. Now as the year is coming to an end the stock is back at the level of the previous two downturns. Its stock price quoted a 52-week high of Rs 640.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 430.0.
In the year so far ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has declined over 21 percent. It is below the 2019 closing level Importantly as the stock has seen a decent rebound after the downsides in the past it would be interesting to keep the stock in radar to see what happens now.
In the year so far ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have declined over 21 percent.
Importantly as the stock has seen a decent rebound after the downsides in the past it would be interesting to keep the stock in radar to see what happens now. The challenge for the stock has been not many policy additions in the entire life insurance sector.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) which is the sum of the initial premium on new annual-premium policies, plus one-tenth of premiums on new single-premium policies has been more volatile than peers due to a higher share of Unit Linked Insurance Plans.
Also read: NFO review | ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index fund: Key things to know
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported an over 55 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 199 crore for the July-September quarter. In the corresponding period a year ago the net profit stood at Rs 445 crore.
"On the back of this strong VNB growth and with a favourable premium base for the coming months, we believe we are on track to achieve our objective of doubling our FY2019 VNB by the end of this fiscal year," said N S Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
Also read: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance&#8217;s value of new business jumps over 20%
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: Stocks mentioned in the segment are not recommendations. Investors are advised to carry out due diligence before taking any investment decision.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags