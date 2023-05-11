Here is why brokerages are positive on L&T, even after missing street expectations

2 Min(s) Read
The Engineering and capital goods major, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) declared its fourth quarter results on Wednesday.
Revenues at Rs 58,335 crore improved 10 percent year on year, but came in below expectations of Rs 59,300 crore. The company says its performance was aided by strong execution of a large order book in the Infrastructure Projects segment and robust momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. Of the total revenues, share of international revenues stood at 39 percent.
Jefferies has a Buy rating on the stock with target price raised to Rs 2,900. The brokerage says quality of earnings is improving with NWC at 16.1 percent vs 19.9 percent year on year.