    Here is what brokerages have to say on Aurobindo Pharma post its Q4 results declaration
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 10:06:30 AM IST (Published)

    DAM Capital expects meaningful impact of investments to be visible FY25 onwards, while Kotak institutional equities expects 15 percent CAGR in EBITDA from FY23 to FY26. Elara Capital factors in the scope for valuation improvement over FY24 to FY25.

    Shares of Hyderabad-based drug maker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. dropped more than 3 percent on May 29 immediately post earnings declaration. However, the stock recovered in the latter part of the trading session and ended the day at Rs 610 per share marking no gains intraday. Brokerages are positive on the stock even though the management is cautiously optimistic about the company's growth outlook.

    DAM Capital, with a 'buy' rating and Rs 809 as the target price, says the US sales were below estimates driven by lower Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) sales, however, the injectable sales recovered in the fourth quarter. The brokerage adds that Aurobindo showcased a strong comeback in the second half of the financial year 2022-23 underlining robust of its business model. There will be visibility on improving growth as relative price stability begins to emerge in the US.
    DAM Capital says the pharma player is well placed to fund ambitious research and development and capex plans through internal accruals. The meaningful impact of these investments shall be visible from FY25 onwards. Another trigger that this brokerage views is the commissioning of the Pen-G API plant in FY25 under the PLI scheme.
