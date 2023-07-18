Heidelberg Cement Q1 result: Sales improve, but margins decline

Sales volumes for the quarter grew 8 percent year on year to 1,203 KT versus 1,112 KT.

Heidelberg Cement declared its first quarter results on July 18 and the stock is trading 0.3 percent higher in reaction to this.

The revenues are 1 percent higher at Rs 596 crore versus Rs 590 crore year on year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3 percent to 93 crore versus Rs 95 crore year on year. Similarly, the EBITDA margins are 500 bps lower at 15.6 percent and the net profits are 1 percent higher at Rs 53 crore.

