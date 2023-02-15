HEG sees no further delay in capacity expansion, utilisation to improve next quarter

HEG Ltd, a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India, sees no further delay in bringing its proposed capacity expansion on stream beyond the new deadline.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, HEG Executive Director Manish Gulati said that the expanded capacity will come on stream in April 2023 with no further delay expected. In a previous interview in November last year, the management had pushed the deadline to bring the capacity on stream to April 2023 from December 2022.

HEG's capacity utilisation has seen a steady dip from the start of the current financial year. Utilisation levels dipped to 60 percent in the December quarter from 90 percent at the start of the year. Gulati expects these levels to improve to 70 percent by the March quarter.

While Gulati expects volumes in the March quarter to be better than those in December, he expects overall volumes for the year to decline by approximately 10 percent.

HEG reported a drop of 11 percent year-on-year in revenue for the December quarter while operating profit declined by 15 percent from last year. Net profit was also down 8 percent but the fall was cushioned by other income of Rs 36.9 crore, which was 151 percent higher than the same period last year. EBITDA margin for the period fell to 24.9 percent from 26 percent in the year-ago period.

The company also received a refund of entry tax worth Rs 10.98 crore, which was granted to the holding company post the order passed by the commercial tax department of Madhya Pradesh. The refund is part of the other income.

Gulati attributed the fall in utilisation levels to lower steel production globally, which has hurt demand for graphite electrodes. However, he said that the demand picture has now normalised.

The street anticipated weak results from HEG after global graphite electrode leader GrafTech reported a 32 percent drop in overall sales during the December quarter due to lower sales volume. This was due to the temporary suspension of the company's operations in Mexico and softness in graphite electrode demand.

Shares of HEG are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 997.90.