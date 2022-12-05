HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

The firm has laid off 142 employees or 7 percent of its 2000+ employees. The move has impacted 79 (6 percent) employees from the operations team and 63 (23 percent) from the core team.

Healthtech startup HealthifyMe backed by Chiratae has joined the list of Indian startups laying off employees. The company has laid off 142 employees, about 15 to 20 percent of its workforce, to focus on profitability amid changing market dynamics.

The company said in a statement that “We have had to take the tough decision to let go 150 of our team members. Like much of tech, growth hasn't kept pace with expectations and hiring,”

The news first broke by Inc42 mentioned that HealthifyMe has said that employees from SME (subject matter expert), quality analytics, product, and marketing roles were affected in the layoff.

The statement by HealthifyMe stated that the company will be offering two months of salary as severance and will extend medical coverage until June 2023.

“As a part of our severance and support to those impacted, we will offer 2 months' salary severance with 2 weeks per year served at HealthifyMe, vested stocks till March 2023, and medical insurance continuance till June 2023, along with counselling and outplacement support”, the statement read.

Growing layoffs in Indian startups

According to data over 18,000 employees have been laid off in 2022 by Indian startups. If we look at figures from the past one month then around eight Indian startups fired more than 1,200 employees.

SoftBank backed hospitality startup OYO announced laying off 600 employees or 16 percent of its workforce on December 3, 2022.

Byju's, a major startup in the EdTech industry, had announced last month that it will be laying off 2,500 people. Then Vedantu, another unicorn in the EdTech space, announced that it will be firing 424 people this year. More than a thousand workers were also laid off by another EdTech startup Unacademy.

Layoffs are not just happening in EdTech startups, Zomato also announced laying off 3 percent of its workforces last month. In September Ola announced to lay off 200 engineers.

Indian start-ups have also been hit with a global funding slowdown this year, which has forced them to conserve cash and discipline themselves resulting in layoffs.

In the country for the month of November, startups grabbed $1.3 billion across 130 deals involving 26 growth stages and 104 early stage startups, according to data by startups tracking website Fintrackr. According to a IVCA-EY report, PE-VC investments of $3.3 billion in October is 75 percent lower than last year, a sharp drop from $11.3 billion recorded in October 2021, which was a record month.

