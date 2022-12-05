Healthcare platform HealthKart raises $135 million from Temasek and A91 Partners

HealthKart, which is at more than Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue run rate, is a leading player in the consumer nutrition market with two brands — MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand, and HKVitals, an online health supplement brand.

HealthKart, a homegrown healthcare platform, on Monday, December 5, announced that it has raised $135 million in a funding round led by Temasek, with participation from A91 Partners and Kae Capital. As per the company, the capital raised will be deployed towards the growth of in-house D2C brands, increase offline distribution, expand international operations, and make select acquisitions. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HealthKart for the transaction.

HealthKart, which is at more than Rs 1,000-crore annual revenue run rate, is a leading player in the consumer nutrition market with two brands — MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand, and HKVitals, an online health supplement brand. MuscleBlaze is said to have grown rapidly over the last few years and now has a 25 percent share in India’s sports nutrition market. HKVitals has about a 20 percent share of the online health supplement market.

HealthKart said in a statement that its products are used by more than a million consumers every month and are widely distributed across multiple channels — healthkart.com, D2C websites, offline grocers/chemists, over 140 HealthKart offline stores — as well as leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

Announcing the fundraising, Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, HealthKart said, “We are delighted to partner with Temasek and A91 Partners in our mission to deliver innovative, high quality, yet affordable preventive care solutions to Indian consumers. Driving fitness and preventive health by addressing the nutritional gaps is a systemic trend which is taking off in a big way in India. With HealthKart’s R&D capabilities and omnichannel distribution infrastructure, we are excited to lead the way.”

V.T. Bharadwaj from A91 Partners added, “HealthKart has the opportunity to build the largest and most significant consumer brand in the health and nutritional space. It is a digital-first pioneer which has successfully transitioned into an omnichannel business and achieved market leadership in the past five years in the segments it operates in. We are excited to support Sameer and his team as they double down on their core offering, and expand the health and supplement basket to new categories (high protein food) and new customers (kids).”