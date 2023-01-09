Additionally the latest round brings the total capital raised by the startup till date to $11 million.

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan has raised seven million dollars in a pre-Series B1 round led by Blume Ventures. The funding saw participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners and Lesing Artha Limited including $500K from Harshvardhan Rajgarhia as part of Lets Venture, ALES Japan, Shantanu Jain (Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase – Singapore), Deepa Bagla Financial Consultants and others.

The company plans to use the funding to expand to 200 plus new campuses pan-India, and train over 7,000 students. Additionally the latest round brings the total capital raised by the startup till date to $11 million.

“This investment is a testament of our product-market fit, scalability, impact, and profitability of the business model. In the next 18 months, Virohan will deepen its relationship with its stakeholders (Students, Universities/Colleges and Medical institutions), train over 10,000 students, and establish an international presence to cater to $100 billion+ global opportunity,” said Kunaal Dudeja, Co-founder and CEO, Virohan.

In addition to developing new training programmes and scaling its infrastructure and content to regional languages, the Gurugram-based company intends to develop new features.

Furthermore this funding will also help the company expand to Japanese markets with the support from its existing investors ALES and Rebright Partner according to a press release by Virohan.

“We have always seen Indian education as being a key engine of catalysing the nation’s development. Equally, education can also help leapfrog social classes and economic cohorts. Hence, we have consistently bet on education startups lowering barriers for access and expanding opportunities to all. This is why we are excited to partner with Virohan for its ambition and mission to skill and upgrade the next hundred million Indians,” said Sajith Pai, Blume Ventures.

The 60 percent of the healthcare workforce that includes technicians like phlebotomists, medical lab technicians, operation theatre technicians, and others are trained by Virohan. With over 96 percent completion rates and over 98 percent placement rates within one month of programme completion, the platform claims to have trained more than 7,000 students throughout its courses.

The firm assists students in obtaining internships and employment offers by working with more than 1000 partners, including Fortis Escorts, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Sarvodaya Healthcare, Healthians, and others.