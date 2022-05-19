HDFC Securities to open more digital centres to assist digitally native investors

Brokerage house HDFC Securities on Thursday said it will be opening multiple digital centres in the country to boost digital adoption for its customers. This announcement is a part of the company’s commitment to empower its clients with the latest technological solutions to ease their trading journey, while helping them to take charge of their own investments.

Thousands of new investors entered the stock market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This new generation of investors has a very different investment ethos than their predecessors. A large percentage of these traders are millennials and Gen Zers, who are not just tech-savvy, but are also digital natives, HDFC Securities said in a statement.

These digitally native investors want uninterrupted journeys with an ease of investing available at their fingertips. However, periodically, they also need some handholding in understanding the processes, it added.

To address this need, HDFC Securities said it is gearing up to operate 13 digital centres across India, acting as propellers for customers to get more out of their digital engagement with HSL platforms. It further said the number of such centres may grow based on the requirement.

"To be able to attract and retain this new generation of investors, we need to focus on digital transformation in a way that eases the customer’s entire trading lifecycle. We have more than 600 relationship managers mapped to our Digital Centres, most of whom belong to the 25-28 age group, who are digital natives themselves and can speak the financial language of the current generation," Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at HDFC Securities said.

Of the digital centres in the pipeline, 10 of them are already operating in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Nasik, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Indore, while the remaining are gearing up to be operational across various other identified places pan-India.

"The fabric of our digital centres is such that it imbibes the financial aspirations of the modern generation into clear actions on our digital channels, helping investors optimise their portfolios while driving higher activation," Mufaddal Matcheswala, Chief Growth Officer at HDFC Securities, said.

This journey will have an active digital engagement with customers, goal and risk based portfolio recommendations, customer feedback inclusion and a progressive push of various platform features designed to enrich the trading experience, he added.